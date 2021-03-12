India's Self-reliance In Vaccine Manufacturing Proved Beneficial For Entire World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Padyatra’ (Foot March) from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on Friday under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. While addressing a gathering near Abhay Ghat, PM opined that the world has benefited from India's self-reliance in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing. He affirmed that with the emotion of "Vasudev Kutumbkam" we are helping other countries at the time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi praises India for its self-reliance in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Speaking on self-reliance and India's role in manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, PM Modi said, "To relieve the humanity of the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, India’s self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing has proved beneficial for the entire world. The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to show light to the whole world. Today we have the vaccine, so with the emotion of Vasudev Kutumbkam, we are useful in reducing the sorrows of others. This is the ideal and philosophy of Bharat and the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Today other countries are trusting Bharat and thanking us. This is the first light of our golden future."

PM Modi launches 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme

Emphasising the self-reliance of India, PM Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's march to Dandi. He said, "Salt was a sign of India's self-reliance at that time. Along with the Indian ideals, the British harmed India's self-reliance too. Indians had to rely on salt imported from England. Gandhiji recognised the country's chronic pain and sensed the people's pulse. And on seeing this movement, became the movement of every Indian, became the resolution of every Indian."

On this day in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi led the iconic Dandi March. Today, from Sabarmati Ashram, PM @narendramodi commenced Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav, to mark 75 years of Independence. Missed the event? Take a look at the key highlights! pic.twitter.com/j0gLdhdyhW — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 12, 2021

PM asserted, "Today is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will continue till 15th August 2023."

PM Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram, where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also went to Hriday Kunj, the house in the Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife Kasturba from 1918 to 1930. While addressing the event, Modi said, "Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75- these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward."

(With inputs from ANI)