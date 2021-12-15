India's SII To Donate £50m For Oxford COVID Vaccine Centre; To Be Named After Poonawallas

The Serum Institute of India (SII), a vaccine manufacturer, has pledged 50 million pounds ($66.2 million) to the University of Oxford for the establishment of a research facility. The new research centre would also house the team behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Oxford University, the investment was made through the Indian company's Serum Life Sciences unit.

The Poonawalla family, Serum's billionaire owners, would be honoured with the name of the research facility. The pledge expands on the collaboration between Oxford University, AstraZeneca, and SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and creator of a low and middle income version of the British duo's COVID-19 shot. SII has also reached an agreement with the Jenner Institute, which was behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to mass produce and develop Jenner's R21/Matrix-M malaria shot. The injection is now in the final stages of testing.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the son of a horse breeder and India's fifth-richest person, created SII in 1966 in the Western Indian city of Pune. Oxford University also bestowed an honorary degree on Cyrus in 2019. It is now managed by his son Adar Poonawalla, whose wife Natasha Poonawalla is the CEO of Serum Life Sciences. With a taste for fancy automobiles and race-horses, the couple is frequently spotted with Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

The Poonawallas invested 50 million pounds in Oxford Biomedica in September to assist in funding the creation of a factory that makes COVID-19 injections. Even before Coronavirus struck the world, the world’s largest vaccine producer, SII was making more than 1.5 billion jabs a year for everything right from polio and diphtheria to tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations.

Producing vaccines was not Adar Poonawalla’s idea. However, his father, Cyrus, founded SII in 1966 as a sideline to his 81-hectare (200-acre) thoroughbred racehorse stables Poonawalla Stud. Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever. But it was Adar who convinced his father to “go big” on vaccines after he watched a Bill Gates talk in 2015, in which the billionaire Microsoft co-founder-turned philanthropist warned that the world was not prepared for a new viral pandemic.

