India's Special Forces Get Big Boost: 750 Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles Procured

In a big boost for India's special forces, the Ministry of Defence announced the procurement of Remotely-Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAV) on Tuesday, October 25. The procurement of the RPAVs, 750 in number, is being initiated through Fast Track Procedure under Emergency Procurement.

In a release, the ministry said, "Parachute (Special Forces) Battalions are mandated to execute special missions behind enemy lines and hence, should be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The current volatile situation along Northern Borders warrants expeditious procurement of operational equipment."

What are RPAVs & how will they help the special forces

RPAV is a potent situational awareness device which provided surveillance by day and night along with the ability to scan the target area and provide a processed 3D scanned image of the target to execute special missions. This equipment will be employed for situational awareness, short-range surveillance, scanning the target area and providing a processed 3D image of the target before entering the target area. This force multiplier enables the Special Forces to execute pinpoint precision strikes during direct action tasks such as raids, elimination of High-Value Targets, Command and Control elements including enemy leadership

To take part in the procurement process of the RPAVs, the Government of India has invited Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) or Authorised Vendors or Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in the case of countries where domestic laws do not permit direct export by OEM) subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to the OEM.