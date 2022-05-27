India's Stance On Russia-Ukraine War Never Affected Relations With Berlin: German Diplomat

Amid the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the German envoy to India stated that India's position on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has never damaged New Delhi's relations with Berlin. "At the beginning of the war, there were negotiations in United Nations on the adoption of resolutions and it was expected that India would condemn war. But it has never damaged the relationship as we respect India's position," Walter J Lindner, German envoy to India, said on Friday. Notably, India has often abstained from voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Furthermore, India has always maintained its stance by choosing not to vote in the UNGA and the UN Security Council (UNSC) that lamented Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Earlier on May 12, India once again abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on a resolution over the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine. The resolution called for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine, and India, along with 12 other countries, refused to vote against the proposal.

Warmongering and aggression should always be condemned: German envoy

Ambassador Lindner further stated that Germany has also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Group of Seven (G7) meeting scheduled to be held in Bavaria in late June. Usually, it's a meeting of G-7 countries but for a few years, there is a kind of habit to invite some developing & strong countries from the South including India. We have invited PM Modi and he has agreed to come," he added. The German envoy also stressed that warmongering and aggression should always be shown their place. Furthermore, Lindner stated that it is good to see India as a member of QUAD as it demonstrates the importance of mutual assurances of friendship and collaboration.

German Chancellor calls for making multipolar world into multilateral world

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made a strong pitch for broadening relationships with all democracies of the world so that a multipolar world becomes multilateral in nature. While talking about it at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, Scholz cited the example of his engagements with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

The German Chancellor emphasised the importance of making a multipolar world into a multilateral world. "That is the reason I have made a conscious effort to invite leaders of various countries including India to the G7 summit. Germany is also focussing on engaging with countries from the Indo-Pacific region and therefore I invited my friend and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Berlin earlier this month," Scholz added, as per the AP.

(With inputs from ANI/AP)

Image: AP