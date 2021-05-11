India's Top Paediatrician Gives A Thumbs Up To Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Children

India's top pediatrician Dr. J Raj Kumar from Global Hospitals, Chennai gave a thumbs up to the US' decision of vaccinating children above the age of 12. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the doctor explained how important this is and how this will change the deadly fear of children getting severely affected in the future. The doctor also advised other vaccine companies to follow the steps of Pfizer and BioNTech.

Dr. Kumar compared the previous condition with the current and warned that in the future children might get severely affected.

"We have seen that COVID is going to exist for next two to three years, and it takes time to decline. Over the period and again we have seen, in the first wave that older people and people with comorbidities were affected and in this wave, we see more younger people, between 30 to 45 getting effected and the problem of next wave is going to be children who will get severe symptoms and that is one aspect that we need to be careful about and on what we need to act upon earlier," said Dr. J Raj Kumar.

The doctor further added that another reason which is causing children trouble is the shut down of schools and vaccination can help them to overcome the mental stress.

Vaccination- One way out

While speaking further on the matter, the doctor pointed out that vaccination has proven itself safe for adults and health experts expect the same for the children. He also said that without any doubt, this move by Pfizer and BioNTech is great. Vaccinating children now will secure them from future crisis, added Dr. J Raj Kumar.

The pediatrician remarked that the children are having a difficulty in this current crisis.

"They definitely have difficulty in these times so one way out to get them to normalcy is through vaccination and its a good move by Pfizer obviously and I expect other vaccine companies to follow this move and what we know is vaccines are safe as proven in adults and I expect it to be safe even in children and it's going to make things different in future," added Global Hospitals Dr. Kumar.

COVID-19 in children

The doctor explained that the virus behaves differently in different age groups. The younger children are still safe from severe symptoms but a slightly higher age group is seen to have similar consequences to that of an adult. Children go through breathing issues and also require hospitalization and medicines after getting COVID-19. According to the doctor, children with comorbidities are the most vulnerable population while others need to check their doctors as soon as the symptoms remain for more than 3 days. The doctor lastly listed out symptoms for COVID-19 in children- fever, body pain, children looking flushed, cold cough, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

India's vaccination drive for children

While talking about when can we see vaccination for children in India, the doctor added that the country has a huge population although an initiative can be taken now. He also reminded that there is a problem of production but it can be soon overcome and by the time the third wave arrives, half of India's population might get vaccinated. Later, the younger age group can be priortised, opined Dr. Kumar.