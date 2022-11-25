India’s Transformation From ‘soft Power’ To ‘software Power’ Is For Global Welfare: Dhankar

Technology has truly democratized governance-making it translate and accountable, and India’s transformation from a soft power to software power is for global welfare, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday.

The Vice President made the comments during his valedictory address at UNESCO-India-Africa hackathon.

“India is on the move as never before. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and on way to becoming the third largest economy by end of this decade.

Technology has truly democratized governance-making it translate and accountable. Towards attaining this India has tapped the potential of digital-based E Governance,” he said.

“India has successfully created massive Public Digital infrastructure to provide prompt and efficient public services, in a swift transparent- accountable way. During the pandemic, the world saw the manufacturing prowess of India, as it provided vaccines, medicines and equipments to our friends. During the challenging times of pandemic our Atma Nirbhar strategy helped sustain and restore the global supply chains,” he added.

The Vice President also asserted that India’s efforts towards self reliance is not for the narrow self interest, but for the world.

“Our self-reliance is not for the narrow self interest, but for the world. After pandemic, the world looks at India to provide momentum to the global economy. India has not only recorded impressive recovery, it has emerged as one the brightest spot for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, in the world.

“At world stage, India has been raising the vital issues about the developmental aspirations of developing countries. We are seeking level playing field and equal opportunities for developing countries to progress. India’s transformation from a soft power to software power is for global welfare,” he said.

Over 350 students from 22 countries of Africa and 231 students from India participated in the 36 hour long hackathon to provide scalable technology-based innovative solutions.

The countries participating in the “Unesco-India-Africa (UIA) Hackathon” which began on Tuesday, include Bostwana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Togo, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The themes of the Hackathon are—Education, Energy, Agriculture, Health and Hygiene, Drinking water and Sanitation, which are in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“More than 340 students from 22 African countries are present here combining their skills with over 230 Indian students, more than 100 mentors and over 60 evaluators. They have done this through 36 hours to try and find solutions to 20 problem statements,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advancement in technology has opened new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship in just about every field of life. The Innovation Cell of India’s Ministry of Education is busy working on futuristic programmes that need innovative solutions, he added.

