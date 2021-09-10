UN Security Council Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Thursday called for an inclusive dispensation by the Taliban in Afghanistan with the representation of all sections of the society. The Indian ambassador stated that an inclusive and negotiated political statement in Afghanistan would gain greater international acceptance and legitimacy. T S Tirumurti's statement comes after the Taliban announced its official government in Afghanistan placing top Taliban leaders and members of the Haqqani network in key positions.

Talking about India's efforts to the war-torn nation, T S Tirumurti revealed that India had extended various schemes of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan over the last few years and hoped that these could help contribute towards an inclusive and progressive polity. "India's emphasis has been on the welfare and well-being of the people of Afghanistan. India has undertaken more than 500 development projects in each of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan," he said.

"We also extended humanitarian assistance through the delivery of 75,000 MT of wheat last year to Afghanistan. We hope that these developments projects and the education and human resource development imparted by India over the years will help in contributing to the development of an inclusive and progressive polity," he added.

Taliban forms government

Even as the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister. Apart from Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who is the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body, two deputies - Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi have also been announced.

Meanwhile, designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the Interior Minister in Afghanistan. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the infamous terrorist organisation- Haqqani Network. He is also a wanted criminal by the FBI with links to 9/11 and multiple cross border attacks in the US and Afghanistan. Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.