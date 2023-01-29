India's U-19 Triumph Leaves Families In Tears Of Joy; Moms Proud Of Daughters' Feat

India's U-19 Women's Cricket World Cup triumph has triggered a wave of celebration across the nation. As soon as news of India's victory flashed, wishes and blessings started pouring on from families of the winning team's members. India defeated England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 World Cup. Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh's mother Swapna told ANI, "We are feeling very happy. My daughter did very good wicket keeping. It is a matter of pride for us and the country."

'My dream has come true'

Under-19 cricketer Soumya Tiwari's family too was seen celebrating. Tiwari's family is based out of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her mother said, ""Not only my daughter's dream but mine too has come true. I have nothing to say today. God listened to us. We are very happy." Skipper Shefali Verma's mother, who is based out of Rohtak in Haryana, said, "We're feeling happy. It's good that Shefali became captain for the first time and won the World Cup."

Former cricketers celebrate glory

Jhulan Goswami, a legend of the game, congratulated the Under-19 team. Speaking to Republic TV, Goswami said, "I congratulate the winning team for the success. The win will motivate the senior team and encourage them, who are slated to play their T20 World Cup in South Africa itself," adding that she is very happy with the way Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking care of the teams and taking them forward.

"Bench strength looks strong and I am looking forward to these young girls to join the senior team and make India proud," Goswami said.

Former cricketer, Anjum Chopra too congratulated the team. Talking to Republic TV, she said, "Very overwhelmed at the moment, because it is such a nice feeling that finally Women's Cricket has also earned a World Cup. It is such a lovely moment in South Africa, where in 2005, I was the part of that team and we were unable to breach that final hurdle against Australia and these girls at the same very venue have done wonders and beaten England," adding that it can provide a nice supply chain to the senior team.