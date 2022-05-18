As the Indian embassy resumed its operations in Kyiv on Tuesday, the country's envoy to Ukraine, Harsh Kumar Jain spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Owing to the tensions arising out of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Embassy temporarily moved to Lviv and relocated to Warsaw, Poland on March 13 after over 20,000 students were evacuated under the aegis of Operation Ganga. Since the end of April, at least 20 countries have reopened their embassies in Kyiv as Russia has shifted its focus on eastern Ukraine.

Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain opined, "We are feeling very happy about our return back to Kyiv. As you know, the way the situation arose, the Embassy had shifted from Kyiv, initially to Lviv in early March and then shifted to Warsaw on March 13. I am glad that we return back to Kyiv and resumed our operations". He added, "Immediate priorities now would be to re-establish the function of the Embassy in Kyiv including the resumption of our consular and visa services. We will also re-establish active contact with the Ukrainian authorities and take further cooperation between the two countries forward."

'Things are returning back to normal'

On this occasion, the diplomat also elaborated on the humanitarian assistance provided by India to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. He noted, "The initial humanitarian assistance we provided consisted of nearly 90 tons of humanitarian aid including medicines, medical equipment, tents, blankets, water tanks, sleeping bags, etc. to Ukraine as well as to neighbouring countries of Ukraine which was flooded with the Ukrainian migrants".

Jain mentioned that he personally handed over essential medicines and medical equipment to the Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine on May 6 after the war-hit nation's First Deputy PM Yulia Svyrydenko made a special request to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Moreover, he mentioned that the entire staff is very enthusiastic about returning to Kyiv. He also hinted that many officers from India will come back in order to ensure that the Embassy resumes its full-fledged operations.