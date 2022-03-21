India's UN Envoy Tirumurti Takes Firm Stance On Climate Change; 'India Is Second To None'

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) T.S Tirumurti took a strong stance on India's position on the matter of Climate Change as he said that India is "second to none" over issues related to climate action and climate justice. The Ambassador of India in the UN added that India has made "robust" pledges in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which concluded in November last year, 2021.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project named International Solar Alliance, the Ambassador of India informed that the project was granted observer status in the United Nations. He further added that India is currently in the process of developing and setting up a 'National Hydrogen Mission' which will enable India to tap into green Hydrogen.

India is second to none when it comes to climate action & climate justice. We've made robust & enhanced pledges in Glasgow during COP26. PM Modi's initiative of International Solar Alliance was recently granted observer status in the UN: India's Permanent Representative to UN pic.twitter.com/rvZK4JeXMX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Talking about India's development in the field of technology, T S Tirumurti stated that under the programme named 'Digital India', the country is changing the way government services are delivered to the citizens and further added that the project is focussing on women at the "grassroots level."

T S Tirumurti said, "India is second to none when it comes to climate action & climate justice. We've made robust & enhanced pledges in Glasgow during COP26. PM Modi's initiative of the International Solar Alliance was recently granted observer status in the UN. India is also in the process of setting up the National Hydrogen Mission to tap into Green Hydrogen. Digital India is transforming the way services are delivered to our citizens, especially to women at the grassroots level."

India on Climate Change at COP26

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the PM also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

PM Modi also delivered the National Statement proposing the "One-Word Movement." He also highlighted the "Lifestyle for Environment" and called for collective participation towards mitigating climate change. Besides, he also appealed to the world leaders for a "unified approach" to attain multidimensional goals in the field of agriculture, energy, housing, water management, etc.

Image: Twitter/@ambtstirumurti