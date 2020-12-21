India's Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19 Will Be The Largest In The World: Fitch

As India prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations in January 2021, the Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research said that India's role in the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be significant both as a recipient of the medicines as well as a producer. Supporting its statement, Fitch said that India has one of the largest vaccine manufacturing capacities in the world including the largest vaccine producer, Serum Institute of India (SII). "The country has also secured authorisation to mass-produce the AstraZeneca, Novavax and Gamaleya Research Institute vaccines," it added.

READ | France & Canada Impose UK Travel Bans Over New COVID-19 Variant Fears

Fitch: 'India's vaccine rollout will be significant'

Pointing towards the 1.3 billion population of India, Fitch said that the domestic vaccination drive will be the largest in the world. Stating that the country has a good track of such drives with masses of populations regularly gaining inoculation for various diseases such as polio and cholera, it said, "India's vaccine rollout will begin in Q1 2021 with frontline workers and individuals over the age of 50 years of gaining priority."

READ | COVID-19: Shipments Of Moderna Vaccine Leave Production Facilities In US

Calling the government''s aim to vaccinate around 250 million people over 6-8 months 'lofty', the research company said that if India can quickly ramp up vaccinations to roughly the same level as the 1 million COVID-19 tests it conducts each day, then this goal can be achieved by June 2021. "Risk to this outlook include the sheer scale of the project and relatively weak institutions and healthcare infrastructure and these challenges could result in a slower rollout than expected," it added.

The research company said, "With diverse healthcare systems and populations, the practical administration of vaccines is expected to vary considerably. "If countries struggle to ramp up the number of daily vaccinations then rollout could again drag into 2022."

READ | COVID-19: 29 New Cases, 2 More Deaths In Chandigarh

Asserting that access to COVID-19 vaccines is set to vary significantly across Asia depending on the advance purchase agreements a given country has reached with vaccine developers, Fitch said that developed markets have generally purchased access to vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca while smaller countries with strong healthcare systems will have an advantage in rolling out vaccines. It further added that vaccination drive for emerging markets is likely to be more varied with a larger rile for supply from China and Russia and their state-developed candidates.

READ | Novavax Delays US Trial Of COVID Vaccine Candidate To Nov, Phase 3 Trials Expanded In UK

(With ANI inputs)