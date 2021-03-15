India's Vaccination Drive currently Second-largest In The World; More Jabs Given Than UK

India's vaccination drive is indeed ramping up as the country is now the second-largest in the world both in terms of daily doses administered as well as total jabs. India registered 1.26 million doses of vaccines administered on average every day in the last week. With this, India is now only behind the United States which is administering 2.5 million doses a day.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday revealed that India administered record 2.05 million coronavirus vaccine doses till Friday, taking the total number of shots given so far in the country to 28.2 million.

The statistics also indicate that the vaccine drive of India is likely to increase more with the coming days. Till Saturday, India administered 29.74 million doses, with 24.31 million people receiving at least one dose as of Saturday night, placing it at the second spot in the world. This placed India ahead of the UK, which has administered 25.87 million doses to 24.19 million people as of Saturday.

To increase India's vaccination drive and break the rumours related to the coronavirus vaccine PM Modi and other dignitaries got themselves vaccinated in the second phase.

However, despite the ramping of the Coronavirus vaccine drive, the world is also witnessing a continuous surge in active cases. Talking about India, it has observed a drastic surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. For the first time since December 19, the daily coronavirus cases toll touched the 26,000 mark on Sunday. The increasing cases also induce fear of the beginning of the new wave of coronavirus infection.

United States leading vaccination drive

As per 'Our World in Data' website, the United States sits on top in the vaccine drive, it has administered 101.13 million doses as of Saturday, with 68.88 million people receiving at least one shot. Brazil is in the fourth spot with 11.36 million doses administered till Saturday. India has administered more doses than all of South America (21.42 million doses).