India's Vaccine Drive's Phases 1 & 2 Will Dwarf Almost All Countries' Populations: PM Modi

PM Modi said there are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase itself

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing. He said that a vaccination drive on such scale and scope has never been conducted in history. There are over 100 countries with less than 3 crore population and India is administering the vaccine to that many people in the first phase, he emphasised, adding that senior citizens and severely ill people will get vaccinated in the second phase.

"A vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crore. Senior citizens and people who are suffering from a severe illness will get vaccinated in the next phase. India, China and the US are the only 3 countries with more than 30 crore population, that's why India's Vaccination campaign is huge and it shows India's strength," the Prime Minister said. 

Two 'Made in India' vaccines

PM Modi further said, 'Normally, it would have taken many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. Today, when we've developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of the world will benefit from it. India's vaccine & our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment'.

India is among the few countries which despite hardships, provided medicines & medical help to over 150 countries around the world. Whether it is paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, or testing equipment, India has made every possible effort to save people of other countries, he added.

