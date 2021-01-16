India's Vaccine Drive's Phases 1 & 2 Will Dwarf Almost All Countries' Populations: PM Modi

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing. He said that a vaccination drive on such scale and scope has never been conducted in history. There are over 100 countries with less than 3 crore population and India is administering the vaccine to that many people in the first phase, he emphasised, adding that senior citizens and severely ill people will get vaccinated in the second phase.

"A vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crore. Senior citizens and people who are suffering from a severe illness will get vaccinated in the next phase. India, China and the US are the only 3 countries with more than 30 crore population, that's why India's Vaccination campaign is huge and it shows India's strength," the Prime Minister said.

READ | COVID Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Launches Largest Inoculation Drive In India

Vaccines for India are less expensive and more convenient to use than vaccine being used in many foreign nations: PM Modi highlights price and temperature control factors of vaccine; urges against falling prey to fearmongering; #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/WdGQiT68oY — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

READ | In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive

Two 'Made in India' vaccines

PM Modi further said, 'Normally, it would have taken many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. Today, when we've developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of the world will benefit from it. India's vaccine & our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment'.

India is among the few countries which despite hardships, provided medicines & medical help to over 150 countries around the world. Whether it is paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, or testing equipment, India has made every possible effort to save people of other countries, he added.

#BREAKING | PM Modi highlights how India has waited a year and made many sacrifices for this day; how normally vaccines take years to develop, and salutes scientists for their efforts; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/kT7HGIHDiV — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

READ | India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient Is Manish Kumar, Sanitation Worker In New Delhi

#LIVE | In the past there were pandemics, disasters, wars... but none foresaw the scale and scope of the Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi recounts the events of the last year as he flags off the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive; Tune in to watch - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/OF4OoSR8cW — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

READ | 'India's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Gives Great Hope To Us': Nepal Foreign Minister Gyawali