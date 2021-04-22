India's 'Vaccine For All' Registration To Open Soon On Co-WIN For Phase 3: Health Minister

Ahead of the third phase of vaccinations in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday has urged people above 18 to get inoculated. Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vardhan stated that everyone above the age of 18 years will get vaccinated from May 1. In addition, he has also stated that registration for vaccination will begin soon on the government's Co-WIN website. "From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. #CovidVaccination Registration will start soon for visit my:http://Cowin.gov.in" said Harsh Vardhan.

Vaccination for 18+

In a crucial development, the Centre had given a green light for vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, private providers have been asked to declare their vaccination prices and eligibility will be opened up for all adults, above 18 years of age.

India's vaccination update

So far India has vaccinated with over 13.23 Crore doses administered. As per the government's data, eight states account for 59.25% of the total doses given so far in the country. In the last 24 hours, India has administered more than 22 lakh doses.

Eight states account for 59.25% of the total doses given so far in the country. pic.twitter.com/LsreUCMMF3 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

More than 22 lakh (22,11,334) vaccination doses administered in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/pwDpg554uX — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

COVID-19 in India

India on Thursday recorded over 3.14 lakh new infections pushing the country's tally to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

Image Credits: PTI

