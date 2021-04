India's Vaccine Panel To Meet On Emergency Use Nod For Russia's Sputnik V; Data Submitted

As the COVID-19 cases surge in India, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian drug regulator DCGA will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate over granting emergency approval to Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. In order to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, the vaccine manufacturers in India, Dr Reddy’s, had entered into a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Meeting of Subject Expert Committee to be held today to deliberate on emergency use authorisation application of Russian vaccine Sputnik V



The Indian drugmaker company has already submitted the safety and immunogenicity data of the third phase trials that SEC had asked for during the first meeting--that was held on February 21, 2021.

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V

On February 19, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed about the phase 3 trial of Sputnik V in India and that it was expected to be completed by mid-March. The third phase of the clinical trials for the Russia-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was held in Agra. Based on the data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, the vaccine’s efficacy was reported at 91.4%, states its official website.

Sputnik-V Approved In 26 Countries

Russia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V has so far been authorised in 26 countries, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to a press release by the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, Sputnik-V is among the top 3 coronavirus vaccines with the most authorisations granted worldwide. The announcement came as Sputnik-V received emergency use authorisation in two more countries - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

About Sputnik V

As per its official website, Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform. Ranking as one of WHO's top 10 candidate vaccines, Sputnik V is currently conducting a post-registration clinical trial in Russia with 40,000 volunteers. While the vaccine's overall efficacy is confirmed at 91.4%, it boasts a 100% efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus. The cost of one dose of the vaccine for international markets will be less than $10 and Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine that can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Apart from India, Brazil, China, South Korea are RDIF's international partners.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry report, India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,21,49,335

Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301

Active cases: 5,52,566

Death toll: 1,62,468

Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353

(Image Credits: AP)