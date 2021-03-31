India's Vaccine Panel To Meet On Emergency Use Nod For Russia's Sputnik V; Data Submitted

As the COVID-19 cases surge in India, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Indian drug regulator DCGA will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate over granting emergency approval to Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. In order to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, the vaccine manufacturers in India, Dr Reddy’s, had entered into a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Indian drugmaker company has already submitted the safety and immunogenicity data of the third phase trials that SEC had asked for during the first meeting--that was held on February 21, 2021.

Phase 3 trial of Sputnik V

On February 19, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed about the phase 3 trial of Sputnik V in India and that it was expected to be completed by mid-March. The third phase of the clinical trials for the Russia-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was held in Agra. Based on the data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, the vaccine’s efficacy was reported at 91.4%, states its official website.

Sputnik-V Approved In 26 Countries

Russia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V has so far been authorised in 26 countries, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to a press release by the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, Sputnik-V is among the top 3 coronavirus vaccines with the most authorisations granted worldwide. The announcement came as Sputnik-V received emergency use authorisation in two more countries - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

About Sputnik V

As per its official website, Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform. Ranking as one of WHO's top 10 candidate vaccines, Sputnik V is currently conducting a post-registration clinical trial in Russia with 40,000 volunteers. While the vaccine's overall efficacy is confirmed at 91.4%, it boasts a 100% efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus. The cost of one dose of the vaccine for international markets will be less than $10 and Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine that can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Apart from India, Brazil, China, South Korea are RDIF's international partners.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry report, India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,21,49,335

Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301

Active cases: 5,52,566

Death toll: 1,62,468

Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353

(Image Credits: AP)