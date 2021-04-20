'India’s Vision Of Indo-Pacific Premised On ASEAN Centrality', Says EAM Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 19 told the UN Security Council chaired by Vietnam that India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, and inclusive region, underpinned by international law and a rules-based order, is premised on ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of progress and prosperity. He added, that India’s relationship with the ASEAN is a key pillar of its foreign policy and the foundation of its Act East Policy.

"We think that enhanced cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations will be an important factor in successfully addressing contemporary challenges and conflicts,” India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said. He stressed that India remains committed to further building on the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make those organizations stronger, vibrant, and more effective, and result-oriented.

Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution', Jaishankar said that India needs a coordinated and concerted action across borders to face diverse challenges. “In this context, a rational evaluation of the cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-organizations during the last 75 years will provide a good basis for our future engagements,” he told UN Security Council.

Spoke at the UNSC meeting chaired by Vietnam on regional and sub-regional organisations.



•Support closer engagement with the UN, in line with the UN Charter.



•Cited ASEAN, BIMSTEC and African Union as three positive Indian experiences.https://t.co/DBvpwROCr5 pic.twitter.com/aKCZPV6rbt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 19, 2021

Last month, member countries for Quadrilateral Framework or ‘Quad’ which includes India, the US, Australia, and Japan held a virtual summit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed joint partnership and strengthening cooperation for an “open, free and an inclusive” Indo-Pacific region.

“We will work together, closer than ever before on advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said in a live-streamed address. Furthermore, he described the Quadrilateral Framework as an “important pillar of stability in the region.”

Partnership inevitable for resolving 'conflicts'

Jaishankar said that India has traditionally maintained close and friendly cooperation with its regional partners and organizations including Africa, with whom “our [India’s] relationship spans centuries. “We have had close cooperation with the African Union, especially for development partnership initiatives,” Jaishankar said. In addition to that, he added that India has a large peacekeeping presence in Africa and the country has been deeply committed to peacebuilding and sustaining peace through UN peacekeeping operations. He reiterated “strong support for cooperation between the UN and regional organizations,” adding that UN and regional organizations’ partnership is inevitable for responding coherently, and decisively to prevent, manage and resolve violent conflicts and promote peace and development.