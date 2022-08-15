'India's Wait To Become 5G Network Country Is About To End, Will Cover Villages': PM Modi

Marking 75 years of India's Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ninth Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort said that India is stepping towards the phase of 5G network. "Our wait is about to end and we will soon become a 5G network country," PM Modi added during his address watched by millions of people across the globe. "We are providing the facility of optical fibre in every village of India," said PM Modi, stating, "The dream of Digital India will cover the villages and rural areas of the country."

"I am happy that today nearly 4 lakh service centres in India are developing in the rural areas. The youth of the country, including young girls and boys are running those centres. It is a moment of pride for each one of us that around 4 lakh digital entrepreneurs today are working to provide facilities to the people living in the villages," the Prime Minister added while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Speaking on the development of Digital India, PM Modi said that the Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks and optical fibre network show strength in three sectors including education, health facility and change in common man's lives.

Further citing Digital India initiative, he stated, "Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 76th anniversary of India's Independence

India on August 15, Monday, is celebrating its 76th anniversary of Independence, in the memory of all those brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and got the country its freedom. The government has also planned several programmes for the day ahead.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Tricolour.