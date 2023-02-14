India's Wholesale Inflation Numbers Continue To Fall, WPI 4.73%

As per the official data released on Tuesday, wholesale inflation in India measured by the Wholesale Price Index remained low at 4.73 percent (provisional) in January 2023 as compared to 4.95 percent the previous month.

According to data, the index for the fuel and power group, which has an overall weightage of 13.15 percent, fell by 1.39 percent to 155.8 in January. The aggregate wholesale inflation rate was 8.39 in October, and it has been declining ever since. Notably, up until September, inflation measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) had been double digits for 18 consecutive months.

Meanwhile, retail inflation in January 2023, when the Consumer Price Index was 6.52 percent, again exceeded the upper tolerance zone set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Retail inflation in India was 6.85% and 6.00% in urban and rural areas, respectively. Cereals and goods, eggs, and spices, among other things, all played a role in the rise in retail inflation in January.

Retail inflation in India exceeded the RBI's 6% objective for three consecutive quarters and only managed to return to the RBI's target range in November 2022.

To control inflation, the RBI has raised the short-term lending rate by 250 basis points since May of last year, including the most recent 25-basis-point rise. Raising the repo rate helps control inflation by reducing economic demand.

What is the Wholesale Price Index?

A wholesale price index (WPI) is a measure of inflation based on the prices of goods sold in bulk between organizations instead of consumers. It measures the overall change in producer prices over time.

To keep track of the overall rate of change in producer and wholesale prices, wholesale price indices are reported monthly. The index is generated using consecutive price changes for the total output of items and has a base value of 100.