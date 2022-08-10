'Indigenous Guns To Be Used For 21-gun Salute On Independence Day,' Says Defence Ministry

On August 10, Defence Secretary of India Dr. Ajay Kumar, in a bid to strengthen Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi's dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', stated that on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the forces will use indigenously-developed guns for the ceremonial 21-gun salute.

While speaking to the media, Dr. Kumar said, "Earlier we used the British one pound gun, but now the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed under the government's 'Make in India' initiative by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO). The ATAGS will give the ceremonial 21-Gun Salute along with the British guns which are being traditionally used till now."

Other Initiatives by the Centre for nation's 75th Independence Day

The Defence secretary also said that NCC cadets from all districts of the country have been invited to attend the main event at Red Fort. These cadets will be seated at 'Gyan Path' in front of the Red Fort's ramparts in a geographical formation of the map of India.

Kumar said that the cadets will adorn their local dresses, symbolising India's cultural diversity, to carry forward the message of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

With a view to provide an opportunity to the usually overlooked section of the population to witness Independence Day celebrations, just like last year, Dr. Ajay Kumar said, "This year we have decided to invite Mortuary workers, street vendors, Aanganwadi workers and Mudra Scheme loanees as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations."

The Defence Secretary also stated that the Centre has started an online invitation portal with the help of Bharat Electronics. They have initiated the online invitations in three Ministries and they hope to use it for bigger National Events in the future.

Kumar said a total of 26 officers and supervisors and 127 cadets from 14 countries like USA, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Fiji, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, The Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles, the UAE and Uzbekistan are already in India for the Independence Day celebrations. Apart from attending the main event at Red Fort, they will be visiting places of cultural and historical importance in Delhi and Agra.

