Indigenous Kalvari-class INS Vagir To Be Commissioned On Jan 23 Amid Tensions With China

The Indian Navy is set to commission its fifth Kalvari-class submarine ‘Vagir’ boosting India’s maritime security amid the ongoing tensions with China. Ahead of the Indian Naval Submarine (INS) Vagir’s commissioning ceremony on January 23, its onboard coxswain Daljinder Singh assured the submarine is ready to face any threat in a warlike scenario with China amid heightened tensions.

INS Vagir is fitted with the latest Indian Naval technology and has defensive countermeasures like anti-submarine mines, Singh told reporters.

“This submarine is the latest technology of the Indian Navy. It is a silent submarine," the Indian Naval officer stated. Furthermore, the submarine possesses effective combat capabilities and an advanced version of radar and sonar systems. Notably, the submarine has been built indigenously at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) under Indian Navy’s overwatch. “All the technology used in the submarine is Indian. If there is a war between India and China, then we are ready to face it,” Singh told reporters.

India’s pursuit of self-reliance in the defense sector

INS Vagir is capable of being deployed both closer to the shore as well as mid-ocean, Commanding Officer, Commander Divakar S stated. “It is a big step towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

INS Vagir has been developed under Indian Navy’s Project-75, which pursues the indigenous construction of six Scorpene-class submarines. Meanwhile, four Kalvari-class submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy. Additionally, INS Vagir has set a milestone of having the lowest build time among all indigenously developed submarines to date, an Indian Navy official stated.

The commissioning ceremony of INS Vagir will have Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar as the chief guest. First commissioned on 1 November 1973, the erstwhile ‘Vagir’ undertook numerous deterrent patrols and operational missions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). However, the submarine was decommissioned in January 2001 after three decades of service.

A significant milestone achieved with the commencement of sea trials of Yard 11879, 5th submarine of Project 75 #Kalvari class on 01 Feb 22.

To be named 'Vagir', she will undergo intense trials at sea prior delivery to #IndianNavy.#AatmaNirbharBharat https://t.co/RYQM37erTu pic.twitter.com/cWEfYnfNoh — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 2, 2022

The submarine was re-launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 November 2020 and was deployed on its first sea sortie in February 2022. Notably, the submarine has undergone a series of comprehensive acceptance checks amid stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being cleared for commission.

The submarine, post its commissioning ceremony, is set to enhance Indian Navy’s operational capability and boost India’s maritime interests. INS Vagir’s capabilities in undertaking diverse missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions make it a distinct addition to India’s naval armada.

Furthermore, INS Vagir’s induction marks another step in the Indian Navy establishing its position as a builder’s Navy and reflects India’s capabilities in achieving self-reliance in enhancing its defence capabilities.