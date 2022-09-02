Indigenously-built INS Vikrant Launched; Glimpse Into History Of India’s Aircraft Carriers

In a historic achievement for the Indian defence establishment, the country on September 2 commissioned its first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Notably, while addressing the commissioning ceremony in Kochi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on INS Vikrant and listed down its key characteristics. PM Modi said that the steel used to build the aircraft carrier is also made in India, developed by DRDO scientists and manufactured by Indian companies. It is almost like a city, with a capacity of providing electricity to 5,000 homes. Its flight deck is equivalent to two football grounds and the wires and cables used in the mammoth aircraft carrier are equal to the distance between Kochi and Kashi.

By commissioning the ship, India has joined the select group of countries having the capability to build an aircraft carrier. This is a major achievement for India in its 76th year of Independence.

History of Aircraft carriers in India

INS Vikrant

India’s maiden aircraft carrier INS Vikrant originally named HMS Hercules and built in the Vickers-Armstrong shipyard was commissioned by Vijayalakshmi Pandit in 1957 in Belfast, England.

INS Vikrant played a decisive role in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war proving the doubts raised on the seaworthiness of the vessel untrue. Reportedly, INS Vikrant was used for 300 strike sorties, in a span of just 10 days. In the years after, the carrier underwent major rehauling and was later decommissioned in 1997 to be converted into a museum. However due to massive maintenance costs, legal battles, etc INS Vikrant was sold as scrap for ₹ 60 Crore to IB Commercials Pvt Ltd in November 2014.

INS Viraat

India’s second aircraft carrier, INS Viraat was first commissioned into the British Royal Navy as HMS Hermes in 1959 and was decommissioned in 1985. It was later retrofitted and sold to India for $465 million.

The aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987 and went on to become the country’s oldest aircraft carrier listing its name in the Guinness Book of World Records after serving the Indian Navy for 33 years, according to the Indian Navy.

The giant vessel had a staff of over 1,500 onboard. INS Viraat was seen in action in 1989 in 'Operation Jupiter’ during the Indo-Sri Lankan strife by sending peacekeeping forces to Sri Lanka; in 1999’s Operation Vijay during the Kargil war and subsequently during Operation Parakram in 2001-02, after the terrorist attack on the Indian parliament. The oldest Indian aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2017.

INS Vikramaditya

After serving the Russian Navy for four years from 1987-1991, the Kiev-class aircraft carrier joined the Indian Navy as a part of the naval accord struck between India and Russia in 2004.

The warship has the capacity of carrying over 30 aircraft and helicopters, with over 22 decks onboard. Over 1,600 personnel, including officers and sailors, can be accommodated on the carrier. It also has an ATM onboard, with the State Bank of India operating it through a satellite link.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India