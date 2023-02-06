In a major milestone showcasing the power of 'Make in India' by the Indian Navy, the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) undertook maiden landing onboard the indigenous INS Vikrant. The historical milestone demonstrates India's capability to design, develop, build and operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) with Indigenous Fighter Aircraft (IFA).

HISTORIC: Visuals of LCA Navy and MiG29K jets making first landings/takeoff on INS Vikrant pic.twitter.com/REAEE7akTK — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Notably, this is also the maiden landing of a fixed wing aircraft on the carrier as part of operationalising it and the milestone is expected to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Indian Navy wants to procure 26 twin engine fighter aircraft: Report

An Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted: "Historical milestone achieved towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) on INS Vikrant. It demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft."

Historical milestone achieved towards #AatmaNirbharBharat by #IndianNavy as Naval Pilots carry out landing of LCA(Navy) on @IN_R11Vikrant. Demonstrates #India’s capability to design, develop, construct & operate #IndigenousAircraftCarrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. pic.twitter.com/3HuwuGrZtx — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 6, 2023

The Indian Navy currently operates Russian-origin Mig-29K fighters from INS Vikramaditya.

#WATCH | "A very historic and landmark achievement," says Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade on LCA Navy and MiG29K jets making first landings/takeoff on INS Vikrant pic.twitter.com/qVjF7HGEvF — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

In December 2022, the Indian Navy submitted a detailed trial-evaluation report on the performance of the Rafale (M) and F/A-18 Super Hornet to the Ministry of Defence and reportedly France’s Dassault Aviation that makes Rafale (M) emerged as the front-runner for INS Vikrant, leaving Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet behind.

These fighter jets had showcased their capabilities at the shore based test facility at INS Hansa in Goa last year, which consists of a ski-jump resembling that of the two Indian aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

The carrier INS Vikrant has a capacity for around 36 aircraft onboard and the Indian Navy reportedly wants to procure 26 twin engine fighter aircraft.

The aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is the first aircraft carrier, which has been developed and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala for the Indian Navy. It is named after India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as a mark of tribute. Whereas, a light combat aircraft is a light, multi-role jet military aircraft, commonly derived from advanced trainer designs, designed for engaging in light combat. The aircraft can either be used in a light strike or attack missions, reconnaissance, interdiction roles or trainer roles.