IndiGo Accused Of 'playing Fast & Loose In Seat Allocation For VIPs'; Airline Responds

Gurgaon-headquartered IndiGo faced backlash on Tuesday after a retired Army officer claimed that the airline was playing' fast and loose' with seat allocation. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Birender Dhanoa further claimed that he was 'bumped off' his paid seat because some former bureaucrat and party 'couldn’t be anywhere except row 1'.

"Well to add to the odd incident I had on IndiGo, I wasn’t the only pax who found himself on a different seat, another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was “shifted” from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some “aged” people," Dhanoa said in the tweet, adding that the airlines had lost any regard he may have had.

Well to add to the odd incident I had on @IndiGo6E, I wasn’t the only pax who found himself on a different seat, another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was “shifted” from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some “aged” people🤷🏻‍♂️🙄 — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 15, 2022

Indigo responds

Indigo was quick to respond saying that there was no VIP/bureaucrat travelling on the flight. "As verified and confirmed, there was a group of four elderly passengers with the walking issue who had by mistake selected emergency row at the time of web-check-in. As per the safety guidelines, only abled bodies can sit on the emergency row therefore, our team had to change their seats," the airline said in the statement, adding that it was done post the retired army man's consent and the charges had been refunded.

However, Dhanoa refused to buy that. He claimed that the people who Indigo referred to as elderly had walked off the plane all 'sprightly'. Asking the airline to be honest in its admission, he added, "We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check-in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior."