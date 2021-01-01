IndiGo Airlines Reveals Its Servers Were Breached; Wary Of Internal Info On Public Domain

On Thursday, IndiGo Airlines said that earlier in the month of December, some of its servers were hacked and hackers might upload some internal documents on public platforms. However, the airline managed to restore their systems in a short span of time.

"We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact," the airline said in an official statement.

IndiGo Airlines further claimed that there were some segments of data servers that were breached, and therefore there is a possibility that hackers may upload some internal documents of the company on public websites and platforms.

"We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail," it added.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, several organisations like medical services, aviation companies, media and other institutions witnessed a rise of hacking and cyberattacks, with Chinese hackers generally being blamed.

On December 7, IndiGo said that by January 31, 2021, it will refund all customer credit shells, which were created when flights were cancelled due to the Coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. The airline in a statement said it has already processed close to Rs 1,000 crore of refunds, which is approximately 90 per cent of the total amount it owed to its customers.

(With ANI inputs)