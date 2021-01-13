Indigo Airport Manager Shot Dead In Bihar; BJP MP Questions CM Nitish's Govt As SIT Probes

On Tuesday, in a shocking crime, a 42-year-old Airport manager with Indigo Airlines in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. This incident took place on January 12 around 7 pm when the Airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way home from the airport when a gang of bikers opened fire on him.

READ | 'Power-protected Criminals Killed IndiGo Airport Manager In Patna', Alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Allies JDU and BJP react

JDU's Ajay Alok took the incident into cognizance and said, "definitely whosoever is the killer, the government will find them and strict action will be taken against the culprits. It will set an example as the criminals will fear and act like this do not get repeated".

Vivek Thakur, a BJP MP, has raised questions over the law and order machinery in the state and sought that the case be solved and the murderers brought to book within three days.

READ | IndiGo To Resume Direct Flights On Kolkata-Shillong Route From Feb 1

At the moment, in terms of solving Rupesh Kumar's murder, the Police has initiated a manhunt. The gunmen appeared to be professional sharpshooters and apparently 10 bullets were fired, according to the medical authorities and police. However, the postmortem report is yet to come out. A 5-member SIT has been formed. No angle has come up as of yet, sources said, though questions are certainly being raised against Nitish Kumar's government whose USP was law & order and who has attacked his predecessors citing 'jungle raj'.

READ | IndiGo Airlines Reveals Its Servers Were Breached; Wary Of Internal Info On Public Domain

RJD Slams JDU

RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha slammed JDU government and demanded CM Nitish Kumar's resignation. He said, "This is not the first time such an incident happened in Bihar. The present government is not capable of maintaining the state's law & order situation as every time questions are being raised".

READ | IndiGo To Refund All Passengers By Jan 31 For Flight Cancellations Due To Lockdown