IndiGo Announces Relief Measures For Those Who Booked Tickets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Soon after the government announced that suspension of domestic all domestic commercial airlines till March 31, IndiGo has announced relief measures for those who had booked their tickets already. In its statement on Tuesday, the airlines announced that all booking references/PNRs will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value, adding, that the credit account can be used for travel before September 30.

Furthermore, the airlines have also stated that those who have booked to travel till April 30 can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee or book an alternative travel of the same ticket value till September 30. Meanwhile, all those who have booked till September 30 can change the itinerary at zero charges on the airlines' website.

Centre suspends domestic airlines

In a massive move to cut down people's movement, the Centre on Monday had announced that all domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight that is 23:59 hours IST on Tuesday till March 31. Moreover, Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on March 24. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 505 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reportig the highest at 107. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

