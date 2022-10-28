Full Emergency At Delhi Airport After Shower Of Sparks Grounds IndiGo Delhi-B'luru Flight

IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) has been grounded at Delhi airport after a wave of sparks were seen emanating from the plane's starboard-side engine.

The spark appeared when IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) was on the runway. The matter is being investigated, and a full emergency has been declared at Delhi airport.

Priyanka, a passenger aboard the Bengaluru-borne IndiGo flight, said that the sparks appeared on the right engine when the plane was about to take off.

"The sparks appeared when the plane was about to take off. The wings then caught fire. The flight was immediately stopped. It was about to take off in the next five seconds. The pilot informed that there is some malfunction in the engine," Priyanka said.

She added, "The crew got active and helped everyone to settle down and not panic. It took time to deplane, but on the whole, it was handled alright. It was a full flight."

Priyanka said that emergency services were activated immediately and the plane was taken to the bay. "There were fire engines present. We were told after that this flight cannot take off."

She said that passengers are now heading towards another flight and are presently at Terminal 1.

#LIVE It was a close call but everyone's safe. Pilot said it was an engine issue. It was on the runway, plane would have taken off in another 5 seconds: Priyanka, passenger aboard Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight that was grounded after a fire on right wing https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/bLlVE8M2WH — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022

In an official statement, IndiGo said that all passengers and crew are safe. It also informed that alternate aircraft is being arranged for the passengers.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged," the airline said.

In the second statement, the airline said that the flight experienced an "engine stall during take-off roll".

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in engine of the IndiGo plane. The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.

According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the line up while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.