IndiGo Flight Delayed By 6 Hours After Passenger Raises Alarm Over 'suspicious' Text

A Mangaluru-Mumbai IndiGo flight was delayed by six hours on Sunday after a female passenger raised an alarm over a 'suspicious' text she saw on a fellow traveller's phone. The IndiGo flight was permitted to depart for Mumbai on Sunday evening, police informed, after all of the passengers were ordered to disembark the vehicle, and their luggage carefully examined for any signs of sabotage.

Upon noticing a message on a man's phone while he was on the aircraft, a female passenger alerted flight attendants. The aeroplane, which was about to take off, returned to the bay when the crew informed the air traffic controller.

While waiting for a flight to Bengaluru from the same airport, the man, who received the text, was conversing with his girlfriend. Due to lengthy interrogation that prevented the man from boarding the aircraft, his girlfriend missed her journey to Bengaluru.

After a careful examination of the luggage, all 185 passengers were subsequently reboarded on the trip to Mumbai, and the aircraft departed at 5 o'clock. According to local police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, no complaints have been made because it was just a casual conversation between two friends about security.

Go First car narrowly escapes collision with IndiGo plane's nose wheel

In a separate incident on Tuesday, August 2, a Go First airline vehicle narrowly missed colliding with an IndiGo A320neo aeroplane's nose wheel at the Delhi airport after sliding under the aircraft.

According to authorities from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the event that took place at stand 201 of the airport's T2 terminal is being looked into. The car's driver was tested for alcohol use using a breath analyzer, and the results were negative, the officials noted.

However, according to sources in the aviation sector, the plane was unharmed, and no one was hurt. On Tuesday morning as the plane was getting ready to take off for Patna, a Go First airline Swift Dzire slammed into it. According to the accounts, it narrowly escaped hitting the nose wheel because the pilot halted the plane in time. They claimed that the flight to Patna left on time.

(With inputs from PTI)