IndiGo Flight Returns To Guwahati Airport After Suspected Bird Hit; 3rd Incident In 24 Hrs

After a massive accident was averted after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna after catching fire mid-air, and after Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had to return to Delhi after issues were observed in Cabin pressure, now a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff. This is the third such incident in a day.

The airlines informed that all passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi soon after the incident, and the aircraft is currently being inspected.

Third such incident in 24 hours

Earlier in the day, a major accident was averted on June 19 after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna after catching fire mid-flight. The SG725 flight was forced to land after its left engine caught fire, and all 185 passengers were rescued. Following this, SpiceJet has now issued a statement confirming damage to engine no. 1 of the flight due to a bird hit.

In an official statement, the spokesperson for SpiceJet said that the flight captain shut down the affected engine and returned to land as a precautionary measure. "On June 19, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On take-off, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine #1. As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the Captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna,” the statement said.

Following this, another Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had to return to Delhi after issues were observed in Cabin pressure on Sunday, June 19. As per ANI, after taking off for Jabalpur, during the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with a rise in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft, but the pressurisation was not regained. Thereafter, the pilot in control decided to return to Delhi, where the aircraft landed safely. This is the second instance in the last 24 hours that a SpiceJet Flight had to turn around.

