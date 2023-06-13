IndiGo Grounds Flight After It Suffers Tail Strike During Landing At Delhi Airport

Why you're reading this: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that an aircraft VT-IMG of IndiGo Airlines was grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on June 11, Sunday. The incident took place when the aircraft was on course to Delhi from Kolkata.

3 things you need to know

IndiGo A321 -252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The operating crew of the aircraft has been off-rostered pending an investigation.

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike

Sharing details on the incident that involved the IndiGo flight suffering a tail strike, DGCA said, "On 11th June, IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi. The flight was uneventful till the approach to land at Delhi. During approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around," said DGCA in a statement.

It further said, "During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages."

According to a senior DGCA official, a probe has been ordered into the matter and the aircraft has been grounded. A tail strike is an event whereby an aircraft tail contacts the runway. Tail strikes occur during take-offs and landings.