IndiGo Hails Centre's Move To Restart Domestic Operations, Promises Safety Measures

In an official statement on Wednesday, May 20, IndiGo- the largest airline in India welcomed the Centre's decision to resume domestic flight operations from May 25. It asserted full preparedness as far as the safety measures of the passengers are concerned. IndiGo observed that it would share details and guidelines for the passengers soon after the advisory is issued by the authorities. The airline stated that it was "excited" to be back in operations.

Read IndiGo's official statement here:

"As per the government announcement made today, we will be resuming flight operations from Monday, May 25, 2020, in a phased manner. We are fully prepared with safety measures w.r.t. COVID-19 across all our passenger and CarGo interfaces during their journey with us. We will share further details and guidelines for passengers, in line with the advisory from the authorities over the next few days. We welcome the decision and are excited to be back in operations, connecting our customers to people and places they love.

#The Sky Will Be Blue Again!"

Calibrated restoration of flights

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that only a small percentage of domestic flights shall be operated in the initial phase. He said that all airports and airlines had been directed to be ready for operations from May 25. Puri added that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for passenger movement would be announced in due course of time.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.



All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.



SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

Speaking to the media later, the Civil Aviation Minister opined that the SOPs would prevail for some time to come. He added that the Centre was looking at taking measures for capping prices of flight tickets. Maintaining that it was not viable to keep the middle seat vacant in a plane, Puri contended that the price of the flight ticket would have to be increased by 33% in such a scenario.

