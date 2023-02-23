IndiGo Issues Statement As Congress Physically Blocks Plane's Takeoff At Delhi

After a major ruckus prevailed at Delhi airport on Thursday after Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from an IndiGo plane and later arrested by Delhi Police at the request of Assam Police, the airline issued an official statement regarding the incident. In the statement, the airline mentioned that a passenger (Pawan Khera) was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport.

The statement reads, "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers."

Why the Congress leader was deplaned?

A Congress delegation boarded the IndiGo plane at Delhi Airport on Thursday to reach Raipur. However, Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from the plane. The incident was followed by massive protest and sloganeering by the entire delegation that came out of the plane and restricted its take-off.

According to sources, Delhi Police claimed that there was a request received from the Assam Police to stop Pawan Khera from flying. On the orders sent by the Assam Police, the Congress leader was deplaned by the Delhi police at the airport.

As per the video that has surfaced, Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and KC Venugopal can also be seen as part of the delegation.

Soon after the incident, Surpita Shrinate took to Twitter, and wrote, "We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane. What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?”

According to recent reports, Congress leader Pawan Khera has also been arrested by the Delhi Police at the request of the Assam Police. He is now being taken out from the airport under the charges he has been booked.