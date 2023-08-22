IndiGo Plane From Varanasi Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport

Quick links:
Image: PTI
An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.
The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.
There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said.
There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.
