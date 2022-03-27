Last Updated:

IndiGo Starts Flights Connecting Pantnagar With Delhi, Dehradun

Press Trust Of India

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.

Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned. PTI DSP IJT

