IndiGo starts flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.

Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned. PTI DSP IJT

