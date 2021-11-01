IndiGo Starts Six New Flights Connecting Kanpur

IndiGo on Monday started six new flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, a statement said.

The airline said these flights will operate on all days except Sundays.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the flights on Monday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic city to be connected by IndiGo flights, the statement noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: "These new routes will connect Kanpur, a major financial and industrial centre in north, to the rest of the country through key hubs in western and southern India while augmenting trade and commerce within these regions."

