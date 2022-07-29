IndiGo's Kolkata-bound Flight Skids Off Runway Before Take-off, Probe Launched

IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taxing for take-off in Assam's Jorhat on Thursday, July 28. According to an official statement of the IndiGo airlines, no passengers suffered injuries in the incident, and prima facie, no abnormalities were observed in the aircraft. A team has been constituted to probe the incident. More details are awaited.

Third such incident in 2 weeks

On July 17, an IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

On July 15, a Gujarat-bound Indigo flight was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure due to a technical snag in the aircraft. According to a statement issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight which took off from Delhi on Thursday evening had to be diverted to Jaipur late at night after certain vibrations were reported in the engines for a fraction of a second. While the passengers are all safe, a probe has been ordered by the DGCA in the matter.