Indira Gandhi Scored Half-century In Removing State Govts With Article 356: PM Modi

In a scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the grand old party misused Article 356 of the Indian Constitution to dislodge the elected government 90 times. He alleged that Indira Gandhi herself misused it 50 times.

"Which party and people in power misused Article 356? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 50 times and completed a half-century. Her name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist govt was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled," PM Modi said.

Under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, if a state government is unable to function according to the provisions of the Constitution, the Union government can take direct control of the state machinery.

The Prime Minister said that governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. "Sharad Pawar's government was toppled too," he said.

He alleged that attempts were also made to topple the government of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, often referred at NTR, when he was in the United States for treatment.

"You can read old newspapers. They have written that Raj Bhavans were made Congress offices. In 2005, NDA had more seats in Jharkhand but Governor called UPA for forming the government. In 1982, BJP and Devi Lal had a pre-poll alliance, but the governor had called Congress for forming the government," PM Modi said.

Congress never attempted permanent solutions: PM Modi

While replying to the Motion of thanks to the president's address, PM Modi said that Congress never tried to find solutions to the permanent problems.

"Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path," he said.

"Despite being in power from the Panchayat level to the Parliament they never 'thought or tried' to bring solutions to permanent problems," he added.