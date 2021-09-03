India Signs Project Agreement With US To Co-develop Air-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed that India has now signed a project agreement (PA) with the United States for air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (ALUAV). According to an official release, the agreement between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence was signed on July 30 earlier this year. The PA for ALUAV will see the two parties work jointly on the air systems in the defence technology and trade initiative (DTTI).

According to the ministry, the PA falls under the research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) memorandum of agreement between the defence departments of both countries. The memorandum between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence was first signed in January 2006 and renewed later in January 2015. The ministry noted that the move was a significant step towards strengthening defence technology collaboration between the two nations.

Further explaining the importance of the deal, the ministry said that the main aim of DTTI is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange while creating opportunities for co-production and development of future technologies for the forces of the two nations. "Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established for focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains. The PA for co-development of ALUAV has been overseen by the Joint Working Group on Air Systems and is a major accomplishment for DTTI," it said.

The PA signed by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group Air Systems under DTTI will mark the collaboration between Air Force Research Laboratory, Indian Air Force, and Defence Research and Development Organisation over the ALUAV Prototype from its design to testing and evaluation stages. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) also play critical roles in the newly signed agreement and the Air Forces of the two nations.

Earlier in August, the Indian Air Force informed the signing of a five-year contract with Lockheed Martin to bolster the IAF fleet. The deal worth USD 328.8 million will see the American arms and defence company provide dedicated and comprehensive support for the 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft. The deal was signed as Lockheed Martin was the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the aircraft. According to an official release, Lockheed Martin will look into the programme, logistics and engineering support elements of these aircraft. As part of the high budget Follow On Support II (FOS) contract, teams of the American company will work on the elements necessary to sustain the IAF's C-130J fleet.

