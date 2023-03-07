Indo-France Maiden Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 To Commence At Thiruvananthapuram

The maiden Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 between Indian Army and French Army will be conducted at Pangode Military Station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on March 7-8, 2023. FRINJEX-23 would be the first Joint Military Exercise in which armies of both nations will engage in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level. The scope of the exercise involves the establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, establishing an Internally Displaced Population (IDP) camp and move of disaster relief material.

The French Naval Warship DIXMUDE reached Kochi & received a warm welcome by the Indian Army and Indian Navy. Armies of the two Nations will be participating in the maiden joint military exercise FRINJEX at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ministry of Defence further stated that the Joint exercise will further cement defence cooperation with France which is a crucial aspect of the overall Indo-France strategic partnership.