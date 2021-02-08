Indo-US Joint Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' Begins In Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges

The India-US bilateral training Exercise YUDH ABHYAS has begun at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Monday with the national anthems of both the participating countries. The joint exercise is going to be held for 14 days schedule with a prime focus on joint training on Counter Insurgency environment under United Nations mandate.

The US Army contingent comprising of a Brigade Headquarters and a Battalion group of 2nd Battalion the 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team comprising of 270 persons landed at Suratgarh on February 6.

Indian & U.S. soldiers share some laughs and tea at training base in India, as their brigade commanders discuss preparations for 16th annual Yudh Abhyas, a bilateral exercise which builds on the enduring Indian-U.S. military partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/l8fciVVdAa — 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team (@1SBCT_Ghost) February 7, 2021

Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of Indian Army welcomed the US contingent at the firing range. He impressed upon both the contingents to achieve optimum cohesion and interoperability to achieve the military objectives of the exercise. He also stressed upon the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts, best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other’s operational experiences as well as enhance situational awareness, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.

Lt Col Amitabh Sharma also apprised about the number of indigenously developed aerial vehicles of defence which will be deployed during the exercise.

"A number of aerial platforms, including the newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI 'RUDRA', MI-17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of the US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of the Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise, which will go on till February 21," the official said.

Earlier in January, India and France conducted a bilateral military exercise 'Ex-Desert Knight 21' which witnessed the participation of frontline fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 besides other key assets in a five-day mega air exercise in Jodhpur. 175 personnel from the French Air and Space Force participated in the exercise along with the French Rafale and other aerial combat vehicles.

