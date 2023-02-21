Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' Commences In Uttarakhand

The Indian Army has commenced joint training with the Uzbekistan military under the 4th edition of the Indo-Uzbek bilateral military exercise called ‘Dustlik’. Exercise Dustlik is being conducted in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. The joint military exercise focuses on sharing best practices between the two armies, especially in “Sub Conventional Operations under UN mandate," the ADGPI tweeted.

Notably, Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles Regiment from the Western Command is participating in the 14-day-long Indo-Uzbekistan joint military exercise. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is being represented by its Northwestern Military Command. About 45 personnel each from Uzbekistan and the Indian Army are engaged in the biennial exercise. According to the Indian Army, Exercise Dustlik is aimed at enhancing positive relations between both nations’ militaries.

Exercise Dustlik’s training regimen

Indo-Uzbekistan joint military exercise will include combat discussions, field training exercises, and live demonstrations in addition to a validation phase before the exercise’s culmination. Notably, both Uzbek and Indian Armies will train, plan and jointly execute a series of tactical drills aimed at the neutralisation of likely threats. The first edition of Exercise Dustlik was conducted from November 4 to November 13, 2019. The exercise traditionally deals with the conduct of joint training on counter-terrorism operations, especially in mountainous, urban or rural terrains. It also provides both nations with an impetus to promote military and diplomatic ties.

Notably, the latest edition of Exercise Dustlik will include lessons on the exploitation of new-generation technology and equipment for the conduct of joint operations by the two militaries. “Due emphasis is being laid on increasing interoperability between forces,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated in its press release. Uzbekistan serves as an important ally to India due to its connectivity to Iran and the Central Asian region.

Additionally, amid India’s efforts to expand its trade in the Central Asian region, countries like Uzbekistan offer support to counter hindrances created by conflicts in Afghanistan. Furthermore, Uzbekistan’s Hisar Air Base is jointly operated by the Indian Air Force and the Tajik Air Force. The base was significant for India’s efforts to supply aid to Afghanistan during the crisis. Exercise Dustlik will generate esprit-de-corps and goodwill between the two nations and strengthen the relations between both armies by enabling understanding of each other's military methodology of conducting various operations.