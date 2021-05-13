Indonesia Ships 200 Oxygen Concentrators To India Amid COVID-19 Surge

In the early hours of Thursday, May 13, a shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia arrived at the Delhi Airport as India continues to battle the second wave of the COVID-19. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated support from Indonesia during these unprecedented times.

Further deepening our millennia old civilisational links. Welcome shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators from our friendly maritime neighbour Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/jzeDcI6q1J — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2021

India receives medical aid from Indonesia

While sharing the information on Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Further deepening our millennia old civilisational links. Welcome shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators from our friendly maritime neighbour Indonesia."

Four cryogenic oxygen containers were previously airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Jakarta, Indonesia. Meanwhile, the second shipment of 40 tonnes of oxygen arrived in India on Wednesday, May 12, according to France's Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

Lenain wrote on Twitter, "The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France's Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reaches Mumbai. Thanks to Indian Navy's frigate INS Tarkash."

India received international assistance in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment (such as oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders), and other medical aids as a result of the huge increase in COVID cases. Several other nations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, have expressed interest in assisting India.

India receives global support amid COVID crisis

Also, on Thursday morning, India received medical aid from Germany, Greece and Finland. Appreciating India-EU relations, Bagchi wrote, "Spirit of solidarity & cooperation - a hallmark of India-EU relations. Aircraft arrives carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 O2 cylinders from Finland & 10 O2 cylinders from Greece. Value the continuing support from our EU partners.

According to data released by the union health ministry on Wednesday, India set a new record for the highest single-day death toll in one day, with 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. With 4,187 deaths, the most recent record was set on May 7.

In the last 24 hours, 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were recorded, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,33,40,938. There were 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths in total. In the world, there are currently 37,04,099 active cases.

