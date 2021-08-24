Indore: Bangle Seller Booked For 'sexually Harassing' Women, Forging Identity Documents

The bangle seller who was thrashed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore by a group of people on Sunday has been booked by the police for allegedly harassing women and forging his identity documents. Issuing a statement, Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri revealed that the bangle seller was in possession of two Aaadhar cards and a burnt voter ID both of which bore different details, including his religion.

A case has been registered against Tasleem under sections 354, 354 (A), 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of POCSO after a minor filed a complaint claiming that he had sexually harassed her.

The bangle seller (who was thrashed) was in possession of two Aadhar cards -- bearing the name of Tasleem s/o Mohar Ali and Asleem s/o Mor Singh. He had also a half-burnt voter ID identifying him as the son of Mohan Singh: Ashutosh Bagri, SP of Indore, Madhya Pradesh (1/2) https://t.co/jYvo13SDCl pic.twitter.com/gY2CCWNauH — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh Police has also booked 25-30 people who were caught thrashing him on camera and has arrested three people identified in the viral video. "In a viral video, a bangle seller in Banganga Police station area was thrashed and objectionable language was used against him. FIR has been registered, the accused are being identified through the video. Stringent action will be taken against them," he said.

"Three people were identified through video footage of the incident and were arrested. FIR has been registered against 25-30 other people," Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri added.

HM Narottam Mishra issues statement

A viral video of a Muslim bangle seller being beaten up surfaced from Indore's Govind Nagar on Sunday. The video showed a group of people beating up the man, and asking him to never enter 'any other Hindu area' again. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra responded to the entire incident and stated that the victim had allegedly pretended to be a Hindu to sell bangles in the locality. Speaking to the media, Mishra said that the victim was allegedly thrashed by the mob who objected to him hiding his identity and selling bangles to women during Shravan. Investigation on both parties is currently underway.

"As per Home Ministry's report that man was selling bangle under a Hindu name when he was from a different community. Two Aadhar cards have been seized from him. As we have a tradition of adorning girls with bangles on Shravan Mas, the tiff broke out. Both parties are being investigated," said Mishra.

