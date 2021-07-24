Indore Begins COVID Vaccine Drive For Pregnant Women; People Face Some Technical Issues

Madhya Pradesh's Indore stands in first place in India to start a special COVID vaccination drive for pregnant women, after MoHFW allowed vaccination for pregnant women on July 2. A total number of ten centres have been allocated for this drive, out of which five each have been allocated for rural and urban areas. The Vaccination Officer, Dr Tarun Gupta told ANI that these centres have been set up at the health care centres where routine care is given to pregnant women.

Dr Tarun Gupta said, "We have reserved Friday and Tuesday for their vaccination and rest of the days for others. Pregnant women can get themselves registered on the spot. "

People face technical issues while registering their slots

Due to some technical issues, people booked their slots and showed up at the centre. However, they were told to rebook their slot for another day as they came on the days booked for pregnant ladies. A person named, Pradeep faced the same issue who showed up at the COVID vaccination centre in Indore. Another person was asked to rebook his vaccination slot due to the same issue.

Pradeep said, "I had booked a slot of 12-3 pm, but when I came here, I found out that vaccine is not being inoculated because the authorities said that they will only administer doses to pregnant ladies on Friday and Tuesday.No vaccine is being given to other."

Centre released guidelines for COVID vaccine to pregnant women

On July 2, 2021, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. The approval allowed the women to either register on Co-WIN or walk into the nearest COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, as per their choice. However, on July 10, the government has given directions for the inoculation process and listed conditions in which mothers-to-be must avoid vaccination. The government stated that a pregnant woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the last vaccine dose, allergic reaction to injectable therapies, COVID-19 treated with monoclonal antibodies and diagnosed infection, must delay the vaccination by 12 weeks from COVID-19 diagnosis.

The guideline also said that women with pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass index are risk factors for severe COVID in pregnancy. However, it also claimed that the vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID illness/disease like other individuals & unlikely to pose a risk to a pregnant person or foetus. Earlier, NITI Aayog Member (health) Dr VK Paul had also said that pregnant women should take vaccines as they are safe and effective against viral infection.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/UNSPLASH)