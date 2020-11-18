Indore, Bengaluru Among 4 Indian Cities Selected By WEF To Pioneer Smart City Roadmap

Four Indian cities including Bengaluru, Faridabad, Indore and Hyderabad have been selected to develop a roadmap for adopting new technology as part of the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance. These are among the 36 cities across the world that have pledged to adopt new technologies to help the government in managing the COVID-19 pandemic despite constrained resources.

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said that it has selected 36 cities from 22 countries and six continents to pioneer a new global policy roadmap for smart cities developed by the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance. Apart from Bengaluru, Faridabad, Indore and Hyderabad, cities such as London, Moscow, Toronto, Brasilia, Dubai and Melbourne have also been selected for the initiative.

READ | Srinagar Administration Upgrading 180 Govt-run Schools As 'smart Schools'

READ | Indore Gets Cleanest City Tag For 4th Time In A Row

WEF selects 'pioneer cities'

The "pioneer cities" commenced their activities on Tuesday at a global event broadcast by the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's premier smart cities event.

Telangana Minister of Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, whos participated in the event and said, "We are keen to collaborate with the G20 cities in formulating policy frameworks to improve the quality of life of our citizens using emerging technologies."

The G20 Global Smart Cities alliance has recruited a group of 36 "pioneer cities" that will collaborate with global experts to enhance their policies in areas such as privacy protection and cybersecurity to improve services for differently-abled people and better broadband coverage.

READ | This City Corporation In Andhra Will Send Stinking 'return Gift' To Those Littering Roads

READ | Next-Gen 5G Networks From Jio Slated To Hit Gujarat, Smart Cities And Smart Villages Set To Come To The Fore

(Image credits: PTI)