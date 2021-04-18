Indore: BJP Leaders Hold Tanker Containing 30,000 Tonnes Medical Oxygen For Photo Ops

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the country, 30 tonnes of medical oxygen tanker was supplied by Reliance Industries Ltd. to Indore on Saturday night. However, several BJP leaders made a media spectacle of it by holding the tanker for photo ops for over 2 hours at 2 places- at Chandan Nagar Square and MR-10. As per sources, this tanker from Gujarat's Jamnagar reached Indore on Saturday amid oxygen shortage in several hospitals of the city.

BJP leaders keep oxygen tanker waiting for 2 hours

While the hospitals in Indore were battling against the oxygen shortage, the BJP leader and Minister Tulsi Silavat and the party's city president Gaurab Ranadive welcomed the tanker at around 10 pm on Chandan Nagar's Dhar road. During the photo ops, Ranadive while speaking to reporters said, "This medical oxygen tanker has come as a lifeline for the city. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had talked to Reliance Company regarding this, after which this tanker came, the people of Indore are grateful to him."

In this time, the tanker, which was destined to reach serious Coronavirus patients in the hospital was decorated and the BJP leaders also performed a puja on the arrival of the tanker. Local MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya were also present.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, the oxygen supply situation is very critical in 11 other high-burden states with the demand expected to soar by April 30. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. As per the Union Health Ministry, the government will supply 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT to these 12 states on April 20, 25 and 30 to meet their demands.

India's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,45,26,609 positive cases, out of which 1,26,71,220 have successfully recovered and 1,75,649 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,34,692 new cases, 1,23,354 fresh recoveries and 1,341 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 16,79,740.

(Image: ANI, PTI)