Madhya Pradesh: Indore Cops Distribute Blankets To The Poor As Winter Sets In

General News

Sub-inspector Anila Parishar in Indore city talked to reporters and spoke on overcoming the stereotype that Khaki wearers cannot take part in social work

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indore police has started with an initiative to distribute blankets to homeless people who have to sleep outside in winters. Sub-inspector Anila Parishar in Indore city talked to reporters and expressed her grief on the deaths of homeless people due to extremely cold temperatures. After the initiative initially took off on a small-scale basis, several people volunteered to help, donating blankets out of their pockets. The sub-inspector also spoke on overcoming the stereotype that Khaki wearers cannot take part in social work.

