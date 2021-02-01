Indore DM 'apologises To God' After Civic Officials 'dump' Homeless People Outside City

Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh on Sunday said he has apologised to God for the local administrations' action of dumping homeless people outside the city amid the cold weather, which led to massive public outrage. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday had suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official after videos of homeless people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in biting cold went viral on social media.

'We prayed to God to forgive us for our mistakes'

District Magistrate Singh, while attending a religious event at a Ganesh temple in Khajrana area in Indore on Sunday, said he apologised to God on behalf of the administration. "Whosoever might have been at fault in this incident, but we are officers and we can't run away from our responsibility. Hence, we prayed to God to forgive us for our mistakes," Singh told reporters.

The civic body has also removed two temporary employees from the job. When contacted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar told news agency PTI on Sunday that, "We are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. All facts will come to light after the inquiry."

Around 2.30 pm on January 29, some municipal workers brought eight to 10 people, who were homeless and looking weak, in a truck and dropped them near Kshipra village outside the city, said Rajesh Joshi, who runs a tea stall in the village and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

"They were forcibly taking out these people, including two women, from the truck," Joshi said. "When I started recording it, some municipal workers said they were dropping these people here (in the village) following a government order, as they were dirtying the city," he claimed. "After villagers protested, the IMC staff took those people back to the city," he told PTI.

READ | US, NATO allies 'strongly condemn' continued violence by Taliban in Afghanistan

READ | Amid Farmers' stir, BJP senses political conspiracy; says 'gangsters from Punjab involved'

'Inhuman treatment will not be tolerated'

"Inhuman treatment towards the elderly will not be tolerated at any cost. Every aged person should get respect, love and honour. This is our culture and also human religion," CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

आज इंदौर में नगर निगम कर्मचारियों द्वारा वृद्धजनों के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार के संबंध में मुझे जानकारी मिली।



इस मामले में जिम्मेदार नगर निगम उपायुक्त सहित दो कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने और कलेक्टर इंदौर को बुजुर्गों की समुचित देखभाल करने का निर्देश दिया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

बुजुर्गों के प्रति अमानवीय व्यवहार किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा।



मेरे लिये नर सेवा ही नारायण सेवा है।



हर वृद्ध को आदर, प्रेम और सम्मान मिलना चाहिए; यही हमारी संस्कृति है और मानव धर्म भी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

The incident has taken place at a time when the administration of Indore, which has won the country's cleanest city tag four times in a row, is making all efforts to keep the city neat and tidy to win the Sawchh Sarvekshan 2021.

READ | Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present a 'Budget like no other'

READ | Delhi Congress passes resolution to 'make Rahul Gandhi party prez' ahead of AICC polls