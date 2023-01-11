Last Updated:

Indore: Four Injured In Compressor Blast At Blood Bank

Four people sustained minor injuries in a compressor explosion on the premises of the blood bank of the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Indore: 4 injured

Dr Ashok Yadav, head of the MYH's blood bank, said the blast occurred when the employees of a private company were filling refrigerant gas in the compressor of a platelet-preserving machine.

Two workers of the private company and two employees of the blood bank sustained minor injuries, he said.

The roof and glass windows of a room inside the blood bank were also damaged, Dr Yadav said. 

