Indore Man Thrashed By Two Policemen For Not Wearing Mandatory Mask; Both Suspended

A 35-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by two police constables in Indore on Tuesday following a dispute over not wearing a face mask which has been made mandatory due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Both policemen were suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The man claimed that the cops tried to take him to the police station for not wearing the mask properly and he was assaulted upon refusing to go with them. "Was taking food for my father in hospital when Police asked me to come to the police station as my mask had slipped. I requested that I could report later but they began hitting me," the man said. READ | MP: lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur on Sundays

In the video, the two policemen are purportedly seen beating up the man on the street even as his teenage son and some women beg for mercy. Superintendent of Police (East) Ashutosh Bagri said the two constables in the video have been suspended and a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) has been asked to investigate the matter. However, he claimed that the man first assaulted and abused the constables.

Bagri claimed the victim was not wearing a face mask in public and the policemen stopped him to seek an explanation for violating the COVID-19 norm. The man grabbed the collar of one of the constables and started abusing and assaulting him and his colleagues, he alleged.

"The video of the incident which is going viral on social media has been edited and cropped to tarnish the image of the police. What those cops did was also wrong, they've been suspended. Inquiry underway" Baghi added. Another police official said the man in the video is facing cases of cheating and extortion in the city.

(With inputs from agency)